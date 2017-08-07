Sculpture thrown into Magog River:

Sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning the “Heaven and Earth” sculpture set up in front of the Musée des Beaux Arts de Sherbrooke was vandalized. The piece, created by Townships artist David James, was composed of a granite pedestal and a large stainless steel sphere. The whole thing weighed about 2500 pounds. The sculpture was toppled and the ball thrown into the nearby river.

