Search continues for missing Asbestos woman

In an update released Wednesday morning, the Sûreté du Québec have reported they are no longer looking for the man in his thirties sought on Tuesday evening as a witness in the disappearance of 40-year old Shelley Stevens. The man spoke with police on Tuesday evening, but the search for Stevens is ongoing.

A team of 20 police officers and investigators will be on site in Asbestos today to continue the search. Volunteers from the Quebec Association of Search and Rescue Volunteers with the province's civil security agency as well as members of the Fire Department will also be involved in the effort.

The SQ's mobile command post remains on site outside the Asbestos arena.

The effort to locate the Asbestos woman began after she was reported missing over the weekend.

Based on information obtained from the public, Shelley Stevens was last seen on about 5:30 pm Sunday along route 255 between the dog park and the Asbestos Arena, heading towards the St-Barnabé church. Authorities are concerned for Stevens’ health and safety.

Stevens measures 1.77 meters (5’ 9”), weighs 73 kg (169 lbs), has curly brown hair and brown eyes. The last time she was seen, she was wearing an O'Neil sweater, blue jeans, a denim jacket and blue sneakers.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to 9-1-1. Information may also be provided in confidence at 1-800-659-4264