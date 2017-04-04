Sherbrooke’s last living Normandy campaign survivor honoured

Roger Morin, the last man in Sherbrooke to have participated in the Normandy campaign that led to the liberation of France and the eventual end of the Second World War was presented with the highest honour of the Republic of France on Friday morning. The presentation took place in the company of his wife of 75 years, Rita Brault Morin, one of his great and great-great granddaughters, as well as local politicians and some of his neighbours at the Residence Soleil on des Lys Street in Fleurimont.

See full story in Monday April 3 Record