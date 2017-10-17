Sherbrooke boxing club goes head to head with Parkinson’s

The Sherbrooke Boxing Club has become the first gym in Quebec to operate a Rock Steady Boxing Program for people living with Parkinson’s Disease. Contrary to popular belief that the degenerative neurological disease can be caused by boxing, Sherbrooke club President Franklin Dorey said that the rise of Rock Steady out of Indianapolis in the mid-2000s shows that the sport can actually be highly beneficial to the quality of life of Parkinson’s patients.

