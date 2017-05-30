Sherbrooke prepares for the QMJHL Draft

Young elite hockey players and their families across eastern parts of the country will flock to the home of the 2017 President’s Cup trophy winners, the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Fresh off a run for the Memorial Cup that came up just short with a semi-final finish, the Sea Dogs will be this year’s host of the QMJHL Draft. Unlike their OHL counterparts that held their Priority Selection back in April, the QMJHL welcomes prospects to the league with a Draft much like the NHL.

This year’s edition of the draft sees the Sherbrooke Phoenix picking second and eleventh overall. In 2016, the Birds traded back at the draft to the tenth overall selection before drafting Anderson MacDonald.

See full story in May 29 Record