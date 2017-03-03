Ski for a cure snags $50,000

The Ski for a cure event held on February 18that Mont Sutton is being hailed as a success after having raised nearly $50,000 to support pancreatic cancer research. Organizers are praising the sunshine as well as support of family, friends, and the greater community, as key components of the fundraiser’s ongoing success.

Held each year since 1999 in memory of avid skier Rob Lutterman, the benefit for the Cancer Research Society has raised more than $1.2 million to date.

The sun shone bright for all those who participated in the latest edition of the Rob Lutterman – Ski for a Cure,” shared Carolyne Lord, Director of Communications and Marketing with the Cancer Research Society. “For 18 years now, the event has been a beacon of hope for pancreatic research in Canada.”