Slow down, it’s apple season

With fall approaching quickly, orchards in the Townships are opening up for anxious apple pickers.

Yesterday felt a lot more like summer than fall, which drew many locals out to pick Paulareds, Sunrise, lobos and other early season apples. In the coming weeks, Cortlands, Spartans and Empires will ripen and be ready for picking.

Joel Pellerin and his family were out yesterday to get their first batch of apples for the season, a tradition they maintain each year.

While plenty will be eaten straight from the tree, Pellerin said most of what he picks will go to his mother, who makes the best pies, jellies and compotes around.