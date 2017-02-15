Smoke detector saves the day in Stanstead-East fire

By Matthew McCully

The Stanstead Fire department was called Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. regarding a house fire just outside of town in Stanstead-East.

The occupant was in the home when the fire started, but managed to get out in time, according to Fire Chief Chris Goodsell.

“It was a cooking fire, and the occupant had fallen asleep in the next room,” Goodsell explained. “The smoke detector woke him up, but by then he tried to put it out and it was too late,” he added.

A car passing by at the time stopped to help the man and call 9-1-1.

Goodsell said the Stanstead department had 20 firefighters at the call, and an additional 12 came from Derby Line as a backup.

