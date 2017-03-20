So Townshippers, how’s it flowing?

Maple season is upon us again in the Townships.

The Record contacted local producers Pauline and Eddy Blake of Misty Maples, to see how the season has been so far compared to previous years.

“For the last two years, we’ve had record starting times,” said Eddy Blake.

Normally, the sap starts to flow within the first week of March in their area.

This year, Blake said their first boil was on Feb.20, with good weather continuing for over a week.

See full story in March 21 Record