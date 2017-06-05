Splashy event marks new life at Théatre Lac-Brome
By:
Ann Davidson
Monday, June 5, 2017
KNOWLTON, QUEBEC
Gleaming floors, sparkling windows, artwork adorning the walls, tickets sold out to hear renowned Canadian tenor Marc Hervieux, cocktails cooling at the cabaret-style bar, caterers drifting with sumptuous delicacies, ladies and gents in their finery — that was the formula at the site of the festive celebration for the completion of the two-phase project to renovate, enhance and make the Théatre Lac-Brome, a year-round centre for professional performing arts last Saturday evening.
Read the complete story in the June 6 issue of Brome County News.
