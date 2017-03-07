Stanstead Township short-term rental bylaw adopted by majority vote
Matthew McCully
Tuesday, March 7, 2017
SHERBROOKE, QUEBEC
The second draft of Bylaw 403-2017, which would allow short-term rental properties to operate in several zones in Stanstead Township, was adopted by council following an unorthodox voting process.
Mayor Francine Caron-Markwell read out the changes made to the second draft of the bylaw, which included a maximum number of occupants in short-term rental properties, parking requirements, fencing around the properties and signage requirements.
