Stanstead Township short-term rental bylaw adopted by majority vote

The second draft of Bylaw 403-2017, which would allow short-term rental properties to operate in several zones in Stanstead Township, was adopted by council following an unorthodox voting process.

Mayor Francine Caron-Markwell read out the changes made to the second draft of the bylaw, which included a maximum number of occupants in short-term rental properties, parking requirements, fencing around the properties and signage requirements.

