Stars aligned to record Skerratt’s ‘O Canada, My Canada’

It was as if the stars had all lined up. In less than three days after hearing Bevan Skerratt’s song, “O Canada, My Canada,” which marked the finale of Roger de la Mare’s play for Canada 150 Arts Alive festival in Knowlton, Donald Patriquin had coordinated a recording session. John Cameron, acclaimed videographer and sound engineer who has a close association with the Cree of northern Quebec, along with photographer Niels Jensen converged on Knowlbanks in Knowlton last Friday morning to transform Skerratt’s home at into a recording studio.

See the July 18 issue of Brome County News for the full story.