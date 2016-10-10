TBL’s Daniel Morris qualifies for Blind World Championships in South Africa
Ann Davidson
Monday, October 10, 2016
TOWN OF BROME LAKE, QUEBEC
Australian-born Canadian and new full time resident of TBL Daniel Morris may not be a household name yet, but with his drive it is certain that he will.
He is preparing to represent Canada at the World Cup Blind Lawn Bowling Championships in South Africa after winning the Canadian Championships at Ladner Bowling Club in British Columbia.
See the story in the October 11 issue of Brome County News.
