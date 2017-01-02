TBL budget down in 2017
By:
Ann Davidson
Monday, January 2, 2017
TOWN OF BROME LAKE, QUEBEC
While some municipalities have presented their 2017 budgets, they still wait to be ratified. However, after presenting extensive details on revenues and expenses at a special meeting days before the Christmas break, TBL council adopted a budget of $13,157,180, an amount $158,920 less than 2016, while maintaining property taxes as status quo.
See the full story in the January 3 issue of Brome County News.
