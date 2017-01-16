TBL Chamber to amalgamate with others

Since June 2016, discussions between several chambers of commerce in the area have led to a proposed amalgamation of those based in Farnham, Cowansville, and Town of Brome Lake. With the sanction of the TBL members at a special meeting at the end of November, much work has been done in order to accomplish a smooth transition to a new and unified entity that will be known as Chamber of Commerce Brome-Missisquoi.

See the January 17 issue of Brome County News for the story.