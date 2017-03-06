TBL town hall renovation project is a go

The results of last week’s registry at Brome Lake represent 2.2 per cent of the number of people needed to propel a referendum related to a proposed $1.2 million loan that would cover the estimated costs to renovate the existing town hall located at the corner of Lakeside and Victoria streets in Knowlton. There will be no referendum. The renovation project is a go.

