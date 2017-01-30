Tempers flare between Phoenix and Mooseheads

The Phoenix hosted two games this past weekend at the Palais des Sports Léopold-Drolet. Despite the Birds’ best efforts, the team was unable to get a single point out of either game, losing in regulation both contests.

Friday night against the Tigres the Phoenix saw the return of gritty forward Chase Harwell to Sherbrooke. Ivan Kosorenkov scored the eventual game winner, his 30th goal of the season, for Victoriaville at 11:12 of the first period.

The two teams battled on from there with neither giving an inch to the other. With the Phoenix’s net empty, Félix Lauzon secured the game for the visitors with 17 seconds remaining scoring for the Tigres to make it 2-0 and handing the Phoenix their second consecutive shutout loss at home.

Saturday the Halifax Mooseheads made their annual trip to Sherbrooke to play the Birds in the Eastern Townships. Evan Fitzpatrick put in another solid performance against the Mooseheads, however the Birds came up short losing 2-1 and dropping their fourth straight home game.

See full story in Monday, January 30 Record