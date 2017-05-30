They’ve arrived

Nearly three years after fleeing their home in Qaraqosh, Iraq, the Barbar family touched down in Montreal on Monday morning, welcomed by their hosts from Lennoxville’s Hope Community Church. According to Church member Jackie Lougheed, who was part of the welcoming committee, refugees Raed, Julliet, and their two daughters Nadeen and Nardeen were greeted not just by their new church community but also by family members they had been separated from years ago.

See full story in May 30 Record