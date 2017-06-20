Thousands lose power during storm

By press time, 4,700 Hydro Quebec customers in the Townships were without power following a violent rain and wind storm that hit the region around 2:30 p.m. yesterday.

Pictured above was the culprit responsible for one of the 13 service interruptions in the area.

A tree had fallen on a power line on Broadhurst Road just off Route 143.

Hydro crews accompanied by firefighters were on the scene around 5 p.m. making a plan to clear the fallen tree and get the line back up and running as soon as possible.

The total number of customers across the province who lost power yesterday was 5,474 according to Hydro Quebec’s website.