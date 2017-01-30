Three awards for Angel Forest’s ‘Angels 11’ album
By:
Ann Davidson
Monday, January 30, 2017
COWANSVILLE, QUEBEC
The 20th annual Maple Blues Awards, a celebration of Canadian homegrown blues talent, held at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto last week was no disappointment for local singer and songwriter Angel Forest, who was awarded Female Vocalist of the Year, Recording/producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year for her album, “Angels 11.”
See the story in the January 31 issue of Brome County News.
Category: