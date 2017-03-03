Townshippers saddle up for some snow joring

While saddling up a horse and strapping on a snowboard or a pair of skis doesn’t usually go together, A.C. Ranch owners Adam and Chelsea Deyette introduced Townshippers to the sport of snow joring by hosting a competition in Mansonville this past weekend, a first for the region.

“It’s huge in Alberta,” commented Chelsea Deyette.

She and her husband recently spent six years in Alberta, where they learned about snow joring.

See full story in March 1 Record