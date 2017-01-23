Train ­promoters positive about PM’s response

Among the questions asked of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at last Tuesday night’s town hall meeting in Sherbrooke was one regarding the idea of reconnecting passenger train service between Montreal and Sherbrooke. Noting that such a project would have good environmental and economic impacts for the region, Magog city councillor Robert Ranger asked the Prime Minister if the Federal Government would be willing to help pay for the work of getting the railway back on track.

“This would be a very, very good thing for the region, both for the citizens and the environment,” Ranger summarized for the Record. “It would clear out our streets because there would be fewer people travelling by car, but the tracks are in need of a lot of love.”

