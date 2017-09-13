Train talk opened to the public

Francois Rebello, the promoter looking to restart passenger train service across the Eastern Townships, is hosting another consultation with local politicians and representatives of private businesses next Monday but this time the public is invited to hop on board.

“We just want to make sure that everyone who is interested, for or against, has the opportunity to join the discussion,” Rebello told The Record.

Held on board the Orford Express tourist train, the consultation will take the form of a working lunch, taking riders from Sherbrooke to Orford and back between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Although the cost of participation in the meeting sits at $75, Rebello pointed out that the price tag is less than the regular fare for the Orford express and includes an opportunity to be a part of the conversation as well as enjoy lobster rolls from project partners in Maine.

