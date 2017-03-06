Truck carrying explosive chemicals on Route 245 recovered

A catastrophe was averted early Thursday morning last week when the driver of a Seabord Transport tanker truck loaded with 35,000 kilograms of hazardous styrene opted to take to the ditch rather than hitting a semi-trailer that was backing into a driveway on Route 245 in East Bolton. It is said that slippery roads contributed to the situation.

