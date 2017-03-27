Two Phoenix players earn nominations for Golden Puck Awards

It might have not been the most productive season for the Sherbrooke Phoenix but the team has received some recognition from their most recent campaign in the QMJHL with Hugo Roy and Anderson MacDonald receiving nominations for awards at the Golden Puck Gala.

Team captain Hugo Roy, the team nominee for the Marcel-Robert trophy, has been nominated for the Frank J. Selke Trophy for the league’s Sportsman of the Year award. The other nominees for this award include Tyler Boland from the Rimouski Océanic and Maxime Fortier of the Gatineau Olympiques.

Boland finished second in the leagues point race, 103 points in 68 games, this season just one point behind Vitalii Abramov who had 104 points in 66 games.

See full story in March 28 Record