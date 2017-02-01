Unity was the word in Sherbrooke on Monday night

Hundreds gathered Monday evening in front of the Islamic Cultural Centre on Massé Street in Sherbrooke in a demonstration of solidarity with the Muslim community following the shootings at a mosque in Quebec City on Sunday.

By 6:30 p.m. when the vigil began, parking in the vicinity of the centre was at capacity and police blocked the road, re-routing cars to Galt West to find parking elsewhere.

Despite the minus 11 temperature, there was a substantial turnout at the event, some with lit candles and signs with messages of support. With people steadily arriving and leaving, it was difficult to gauge the full size of the crowd, but this reporter estimated at least 300 people outside the Islamic centre at around 7 p.m.

The event lasted well over an hour. There were no speeches given during the vigil. According to attendees, it was understood that the point was a show of solidarity with the Muslim community during a challenging time.