The Wales Home Foundation celebrates 25 years of support

Saturday was a big day at the Wales Home as the community came together to mark not just the launch of the Wales home foundation’s annual fundraising campaign but also the 25th anniversary of the foundation’s creation. The celebration, which also included a ground breaking ceremony for the home’s newest expansion project, brought out a large group of past foundation members and longtime friends of the home in a great show of the community support that the facility has come to depend on.

Rod McIver, who was serving as executive director of the home in 1991 when the foundation was officially granted its charter, reflected on the creation of the group as having come at a pivotal moment in the home’s history.

“We were not in a very great financial position,” McIver said, explaining that when he took on the responsibilities of executive director in 1987, the facility was in a position where community donations and support could no longer cover the operational budget of the not-for-profit home. Faced with that reality, the then-executive director suggested two course of action; a renewed focus on attracting community support, and to petition the provincial government for financial support.

“We tried the government first and got absolutely nowhere,” McIver said, sharing that the failure to make headway at the national assembly only redoubled the need to create some kind of charitable foundation, and by the early 1990s, the Wales Home’s executive committee had approved the plan.

“Although I think we all realize that the purpose of foundations are to raise money, there is more to it than that,” the former executive director said, explaining that the foundation also allowed the home to protect donations from the possibility of government appropriation and ensure that the money went towards the betterment of the home as a whole.

The foundation was eventually established in 1991.

