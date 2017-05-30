Is Waterloo legion changing with the times?

There was a time when the local legion was the busiest place in town.

Charged with a heavy responsibility, there has always been an understanding among its members and affiliates that a legion’s primary mandate is to serve those who fought to protect the freedoms that we as Canadians enjoy today.

With the veteran population steadily decreasing and fewer modern vets engaging in the culture, legions are struggling to preserve their mandate, which has prompted change.

