Women of the world unite

The Women’s March on Washington left footprints all over the globe on Saturday as over a million people worldwide came together with a message for President Trump the day after his inauguration: women's rights are human rights.

“We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families - recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country,” was the mission stated on the official Women’s March website.

“It was incredible,” said Beverly Dame, who drove to the protest in New York City.

Dame is from Vermont, and has a cottage in North Hatley.

“I just wanted to go down there and say I’m one of those millions of people who you need to listen to; and we’re not going to shut up,” she said.

