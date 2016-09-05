YLC celebrates 50th International Literacy Day
By:
Ann Davidson
Monday, September 5, 2016
KNOWLTON, QUEBEC
While International Literacy Day will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this month, the Yamaska Literacy Council (YLC) is putting the final touches on a new format for its annual Peter Gzowsk In Invitational (PGI) fundraising event and wants everyone to join them at a special concert on September 10 at the TBL Community Centre.
See the story in the September 6 issue of Brome County News.
