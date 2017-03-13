2017-19 highway funding includes 410 extension

The next section of the extension to highway 410 in Lennoxville is in the plans for 2017-19 road investments announced on Friday morning in Sherbrooke, although the revelation came without a clear timeline.

“We are still in the acquisition and planning phase,” explained Luc Fortin, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) for Sherbrooke and Minister responsible for the Estrie Region. “The funds set aside are mainly for that as well as for the relocation of part of route 108.”

See full story in March 13 Record