Lennoxville celebrates outstanding achievement

Lennoxville’s best and brightest were out to shine last night at the Amédée Beaudoin community centre for the borough’s annual achievement awards. As in years past the ceremony named the residents who were named by their neighbours as the examples to follow this past year in the categories of Arts and Culture, Volunteering and Citizenship, Commercial Development, Education, Sports, Youth, and Urban Development.

The 2016 winners were Musician Matthew McCully for Arts and Culture; “Prom fairies” Nancy Grey, Wanda Evans and Marie Letemplier for Volunteering and Citizenship; The Lennoxville Business Association for Commercial Development; Rodney Milonja for Education; Léo Grandbois for Sports; Phelps Helps for Youth; and L’Ami Denis for Urban Development

In addition to the seven main categories, the annual ceremony also recognizes a person or group who has made a great contribution to the Lennoxville community with the Donald-Patrick award. This year that prize went to Peter Mackey and Christine Wiley for their contributions to the Children’s Wish Foundation through the Ayer’s Cliff Music Fest as well as to Douglas Guthrie for a lifetime of commitment to coaching and mentorship in the community.

