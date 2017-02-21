Mid-term cuddle time

Bishop’s and Champlain students got a pre-mid-term visit from some furry friends on Monday to help relieve stress before exams.

Anne-Caroline Coutu, who runs a zoo therapy company, Toutous Poilus, set up her cuddle café at the Gait in the afternoon.

The pet visit was organized by BU Residence and Conference services.

While typically, dogs and cats are the go-to cuddlers, Coutu brings an assortment of animals that are surprisingly snuggly.

Her most recent addition to the cuddly gang is a miniature horse.

The 10-month old horse was won by Coutu on a French version of the TV show Deal or No Deal. The winner was granted a lifelong dream, and Coutu had always wanted to add a miniature horse to her cuddle posse.

While the horse is still learning not to chew on students’ shoes, it was patient and calm enough to have a chicken ride around on its back.

Students helped themselves to cuddles in the bunny bin, where four floppy-eared rabbits were snoozing, or tried their luck with chickens looking for some love. For those looking for something closer to home, there were a number of dogs ready to play fetch with the students.