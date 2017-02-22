Sherbrooke council talks trains

The members of Sherbrooke City Council were quite positive about the idea of regular passenger train service between Sherbrooke and Montreal following an update on Monday night from François Rebello, CEO of Train-Hotel inc. the promotion agency behind the project. Lacking clear details about feasibility and the costs involved, however, the council was left looking for more information before voicing any official support for the initiative.

“This is best project we have heard of in eight years,” said councillor Jean-Francois Rouleau. “If the business plan holds up I believe the city needs to support this type of project.”

