Sherbrooke suffers smoke bomb attacks

The Sherbrooke Police (SPS) are investigating after two smoke-bomb attacks took place in Sherbrooke early Monday morning. The first took place just after 1am at the Drive-thru of the Tim Hortons on the corner of Clough and Queen Streets in Lennoxville and the second at an apartment block on St. Michel Street near the Sherbrooke Cegep.

Although the two incidents are very similar in nature, SPS communications officer Philippe Dubois said that they are subject to separate investigations until a direct link can be proven.

