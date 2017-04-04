TRCF helps fund 21 local projects

The Townshippers’ Research and Cultural Foundation (Townshippers’ Foundation) held its annual luncheon in Magog on Friday to present grant money to the projects being supported by the organization this year.

The non-profit organization, operating since 1986, has a mandate to enhance the quality of life in Townships communities by offering financial support to local projects and groups.

This year, TF gave $35,000 in grants to 21 different projects in the area.

TF President Jane Loiselle said the organization keeps costs as low as possible and virtually all of the donations received go back into the community.

