54th Mousquiri Tournament opening ceremonies

For over a week now, the town of Richmond has been hosting hundreds of young Atom Minor hockey players arriving from across the province, Maine and Ontario to take part in the 54th Mousquiri Tournament. But there's more to this event than simply hockey games. Special events include special awards, birthday recognition to players celebrating their birthday while in town and of course, the MVP Awards that are traditional. The opening ceremony included a full color party marched on by legion members, prayers in French and English and, two teams standing respectfully, the National anthem presented in both languages, organizers and dignitaries followed the red carpet to center ice for official presentations and dropping the symbolic opening puck by honorary president Stephane Robidas.

Special awards include the Volunteer of the year Award presented this year to Lisa and Patricia Fowler.

See full story in Feb 15 Record