Lennoxville roundabout strikes again

Drivers in and out of the south end of Lennoxville will need to make other plans after a 53 foot transport truck overturned in one of the two traffic circles at the start of Highway 410 just before noon. According to Martin Carrier of the Sherbrooke Police (SPS) the truck overturned as it came off the highway, blocking the way south toward Waterville. Although there were no injuries reported as a result of the accident, Carrier anticipated a cleanup of several hours because of a fuel spill onto the roadway. Owing to the location of the accident, both SPS and Sûreté du Québec patrols are on site to help with the cleanup and control.

More details in The Record on Tuesday, September 19