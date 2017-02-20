McGill ends Gaiters postseason aspirations

Both Bishop’s basketball teams will miss out on the postseason for the second straight year after losses to McGill University in Montreal Saturday. The men’s team was eliminated mathematically after Laval beat UQAM the night before. The women’s team was bested 73-50 and the men’s squad was handed an 89-71 loss at Love Competition Hall.

Head coach Rod Gilpin’s Gaiters (2-12) were outmatched by No. 8 nationally ranked McGill who outscored the Gaiters by 25 points going into the fourth quarter, 74-49.

Abdul Kamane led the Gaiters starters with a double-double scoring 13 points as well as 12 rebounds and four of his teammates recorded points in the double digits as well. Duncan Lambert was perfect (4-4) from the free throw line in the loss.

Craig Norman’s Gaiters (2-12) were led by Maude Archambault with 16 points off the bench. As a team the Purple and Silver shot 30.3% (20-66) from the field and 47.1% (8-17) from the free throw line.

Next up for both Gaiters teams is their final home game of the season against Concordia in Mitchell Gymnasium Wednesday night before finishing off the year against UQAM in Montreal Saturday, February 25th.