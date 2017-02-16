Richmond chooses its champions

This week has been “Hooked on School Days” in the province of Quebec. This year the organizing body behind the annual celebration of staying in school has been asking people to get into the spirit of the week by thinking about who might be their educational superheroes; the person or people who made a real difference to their scholastic experience.

Here in the Townships the town of Richmond held a special ceremony this past Monday to celebrate and recognize three local students that local schools identified as being exceptional examples of perseverance, as well as two “superhero” adults making a difference in the local educational community.

“Staying in school is important for the whole community,” said Marc-André Martel, the Mayor of Richmond. “Whether we are businesspeople, elected officials, or other active members of the community, we all have our role to play.”

